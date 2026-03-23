'A real hero': Lt. Col. Brandon Shah remembered at ODU celebration of life

NORFOLK, Va. — Military members, Old Dominion University students, and members of the community came together on Sunday at Chartway Arena to remember the life of Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah.

News 3's Jessica Davis was at the celebration of life for Shah, whose life was tragically cut short in an on-campus shooting earlier this month.

Shah was killed on March 12 while teaching an ROTC class at Old Dominion University when a gunman entered the classroom and opened fire.

At Sunday’s service, those closest to him shared memories of the man they called a hero.

"There’s Superman, Black Panther, Captain America, but above all we have a real hero Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. Your cape is the real deal now, soar brother and fly high," Shah's sister said.

His wife, Katherine Shah, also spoke at the service.

"Brandon believed something simple. Don't just talk about change, do. Execute. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do for Brandon every single day. We love you babe and you take your rest, knowing we got this," Katherine Shah said.

One of Shah’s ROTC cadets took the stage to remember the kind of teacher he was and to describe him as someone who lived life to the fullest until his final moments. She urged attendees not just to mourn his death, but to carry on the life and example he set.

"Sir this isn't a goodbye, this is a thank you. Thank you for being our professor, our mentor, our friend and upholding and exceeding the standard. We have the watch from here... thank you sir," the student said.

The celebration of life continued with additional speakers, a violin performance, and a flag-folding ceremony.

As the casket was slowly removed from view, Shah’s loved ones followed, with each step a quiet tribute to the life he lived and the lives he touched.

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