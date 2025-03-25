Lose your job? How to get benefits from the Virginia Employment Commission

NORFOLK, Va. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many flaws were exposed at the Virginia Employment Commission — now, as thousands of federal employees are losing their jobs, I want to see what has changed in Virginia when it comes to applying for unemployment benefits.

Kerri O'Brien, director of communications for the Virginia Employment Commission, says key changes have been made to benefit Virginians.

“I can tell you that the Virginia Employment Commission of today is not the VEC of a few years ago,” she said.

Unemployment issues

O'Brien said over the past few years, the agency has changed a lot, "Customers can now easily get online and apply for benefits, file their weekly claims, access important documents, check status updates, and even file an appeal — all right there online."

She also mentioned that they've updated the identity verification tool, team members have been cross-trained in other areas of the agency, and a new website was launched in January.

"We are well-staffed. And like I said earlier, we are well-equipped to handle employment fluctuations," O'Brien said.

Data shows that claims were down in Virginia by more than 22% for the week ending March 15, 2025. A total of 3,141 initial claims were filed, down from the previous week's 4,036 claims.

The VEC reports that 779 claims were tied to federal employers, and 337 were linked to federal contractors. Despite many federal employees being laid off, this decline suggests that people are transitioning quickly from unemployment back into the workforce.

So, how do you apply for unemployment benefits?

First, you’ll need to go to the VEC's website and create an account through "ID.me." O’Brien said you'll need to have your license, or another form of ID. Federal employees also need to provide additional documents.

“They'll want to have their W-2, their pay stubs. And for federal workers, former federal workers, they will also need something called an SF-50 and an SF-8," O'Brien said.

The Standard Form 50 “SF50” is a document used by federal agencies to record personnel actions like changes in pay, grade, or job assignment.

The Standard Form 8 “SF8” is a notice of unemployment insurance.

O’Brien also said people should apply for unemployment benefits where they worked, not necessarily where they live.

“Let's say you live in Virginia, but you worked at a federal agency in Maryland, you would apply for benefits in Maryland. But if you live in Virginia and you work for a federal agency in Virginia, then you will apply with the VEC,” she said.

Overall, O'Brien says it should take about 21 days to get paid, though time can vary if there are delays in verifying information or contacting an applicant.

O’Brien added, "You'll also be asked questions about your job search because one of the requirements for unemployment benefits is that you need to be able and available to work, and you need to be searching for a job."

Speaking of looking for a job, there’s a virtual job fair happening Tuesday. It’s part of the "Virginia Has Jobs" event.

You can go online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and connect with local employers. Click here for the registration link.

Click here for the link to the VEC's webpage focused on resources for federal workers.