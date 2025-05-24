Man shot on W. 27th Street in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon near 27th and Colley Avenue.

About 1:20 p.m. police were called to the 800 block of W. 27th Street.

A neighbor told News 3 that she heard a man yell that he had been shot and to call police. A News 3 crew saw an SUV with a window that was shattered and blood stains on the sidewalk.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.