Man who allegedly sold ODU shooter illegal gun pleads not guilty; judge denies bond

NORFOLK, Va. — Kenya Chapman, the Smithfield man facing multiple gun charges, one connected to his alleged sale of a gun to Mohamed Bailor Jalloh — the man who opened fire on a classroom on Old Dominion University's campus last week, killing one and injuring two others — pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday.

News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella was in the courtroom when Chapman's attorney entered a plea of not guilty to four charges: three related to making false statements when purchasing a firearm dating back to 2021, and a March 2026 charge of dealing firearms without a license.

FBI Kenya Chapman

Court documents obtained by News 3 last week showed that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was aware that Chapman had engaged in three straw purchases of guns — that is, legally buying a gun and selling/giving it to someone who cannot legally purchase a gun.

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Two of those guns were recovered by Newport News police in a homicide investigation, the documents show.

The documents also state that Chapman admitted to the straw purchases, admitted that he "did so for money," acknowledged his signature on the purchasing forms, and acknowledged that he had broken the law. He wrote an apology letter and was issued a warning by the ATF; he has never been convicted of a felony, the documents state.

In court Thursday, Chapman's defense attorney, Anthony Gantous, argued his client should be released to his family in Smithfield, but the judge did not grant bond, citing the serious nature of the charges and Chapman's history of selling guns that led to crimes.

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The gun Chapman allegedly sold to Jalloh, a current ODU student at the time of the shooting with a criminal history for attempting to support ISIS, was a Glock 44 .22 caliber with the serial number filed off. Chapman allegedly took the gun from a car and sold it to Jalloh for $100, apparently not knowing how he intended to use it.

Jalloh gunned down ROTC instructor Brandon Shah in the incident. Cadets in the class apparently killed Jalloh shortly after he opened fire, the FBI said.

Chapman's trial is scheduled for May 27.

Norfolk Court docs: Man accused of selling gun to Old Dominion University shooter Mohamed Jalloh Associated Press

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