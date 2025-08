NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting in Norfolk sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

Police tell News 3 it happened around 2:45 near the intersection of 26th Street and Llewellyn Avenue in the Park Place neighborhood.

Authorities did not release any other details but said the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.