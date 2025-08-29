Michael Vick's Norfolk State coaching debut features heartwarming Make-A-Wish surprise for young fan

NORFOLK, Va. — Under the stadium lights at Norfolk State University, fans cheered on the Spartans as NFL legend Michael Vick made his college coaching debut as head coach.

The Newport News native's return to the 757 brought excitement to alumni and fans, many proudly sporting the number 7, the number Vick wore when he played in the NFL.

"First of all, I grew up watching Michael Vick. I'm a graduate of Norfolk State University, a proud alum, so it's like the best of both worlds," said Derrick Isabell.

Alumni like Christopher Green said having Vick as head coach is inspiring to local students.

"I think it is really big because you know what better place to have someone who has gone through and matriculated through 757 schools, make it, and be a big name in college, as well as NFL, and come back and get back to his community. I think it is really awesome, thank you, Mr. Vick. You know this is something great for Norfolk State University," Green said.

"He had a lot of options, but he chose the 757, and we greatly appreciate him for that," Green said.

The special night ended with a surprise for 3-year-old Kody, who has hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

"HLHS, for short, which essentially means he has a half a heart. He's been through two open-heart surgeries thus far, and we have one more," said Kody's mother.

During the game, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Chartway Promise Foundation presented Kody with a trip to Disney World.

"With Make-A-Wish and Chartway making this possible to get a break and not having to think about being in the hospital in the bad times, it's a beautiful thing, and I'm so honored to be a part of all of us," his mother said.

She said it was a night she would never forget because it happened while supporting a local legend on his big night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.