Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Nauticus Exec. Dir. reflects on accommodating cruise ships as ships begin to return to Baltimore

Cruise ships diverted to Norfolk after bridge collapse in Baltimore
Baltimore Cruise in Norfolk
Royal Caribbean in Norfolk wide shot
Royal Caribbean in Norfolk closeup
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 13:56:30-04

NORFOLK, Va. — With cruises starting to return to Baltimore, News 3 is following through and finding out how cruises re-routed to Norfolk have gone.

As News 3 has reported, Carnival and Royal Caribbean sent some ships to Norfolk since the bridge collapse in Baltimore in March that temporarily shut down Baltimore’s port.

Carnival at Nauticus.png

Norfolk

Royal Caribbean cruises rerouted from Baltimore to Norfolk

Madeline Miller
8:46 AM, Mar 29, 2024

In that time, around 50,000 passengers have come through Norfolk, according to Nauticus Executive Director Stephen Kirkland. Nauticus manages Norfolk's cruise terminal.

Fortunately, the unexpected cruises did not delay work on Norfolk’s cruise terminal.

carnival magic october 2023.jpg

News

Carnival wraps record cruise season in Norfolk, construction set for spring

Anthony Sabella
12:04 PM, Oct 22, 2023

Kirkland said the cruises have gone smoothly.

“Out of the 26 ships in Carnival’s fleet, our embarkation team has been in the top five consistently, which means these guests are coming, we’re exceeding their expectations here at the terminal," said Kirkland.

As of May 17, the last ship diverted from Baltimore to Norfolk was scheduled to leave Norfolk for a cruise on May 19, but was scheduled to end in Baltimore.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Virginia Visions