New addiction treatment center opens its doors in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va — An addiction treatment center has made Norfolk its new home.

Avenues Recovery is a national drug and alcohol addiction treatment program with thirteen other centers across the country.

Latasha Rice says she's alive because of Avenues Recovery's program

"Being at Avenues saved my life and my life could have turned a lot of different ways," said Rice.

Growing up, Rice says she didn't know what addiction was by definition but she saw people she loved experience it.

"My grandmother also suffered from addiction so I did see that growing up," explained Rice. "There was also some drug addiction in the family, my father is an addict,"

As Tasha got older, she developed one as well as she worked and attended school.

"I didn't understand what an alcohol addiction was because I didn't understand that binge drinking was another form of alcoholism," said Rice.

Seeing back-to-back tragedies as a result of substance abuse made her want to change.

" I dealt with a very tough suicide from my uncle and then I lost my grandfather six months before I went into treatment from a Fentanyl overdose and then a month before going into treatment I lost one of my best friends to drinking and drinking," said Rice.

For 30 days, Rice endured the recovery process, sharing spaces with others who were on their way as well.

Once those 30 days were up, Tasha continued to thrive through the recovery center aftercare programming.

Moshe Schonbrun, the executive director of Avenues in Prince Fredrick, Maryland, said it exists to help people stay focused.

"Sometimes it's getting to a new place new environment, sober living having a primary therapist. Every single client gets that after, then there are regular interactions," said Schonbrun.

Rice says it helped her socially mentally and emotionally. Since getting her life on track, Tasha turned back around to help others and is now an intake coordinator at the new Norfolk center

"For me to be able to come back around and me being able to help people the way that I was helped, it means a lot for me," said Rice. "I'm here for it I'm dedicated I'm committed,"

Avenues Recovery says they take both commercial insurance plans and Medicaid.