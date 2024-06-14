Norfolk Church Pride banner taken and signs left vandalized

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are looking for whoever vandalized a Ghent church's LGBTQ+ signs earlier this week.

The pastor at Ghent United Methodist Church, Ryan Schaeffer, said he noticed the words "Pride Is Sin" written on signage for the church's preschool when he left for the day on Tuesday.

He then noticed the church's banner that had a rainbow flag with the words "You Matter Here" had been stolen.

On the flagpole currently flying a Pride flag, more messages of hate were written.

"We were shocked but that was quickly replaced by a lot of sadness and disappointment that somebody would take offense to our message that we are a church that loves everyone," Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said in the past his church has dealt with banners being torn but said this is the first time permanent signage has been vandalized.

Schaeffer said this is hurtful as the future of the church continues to become more inclusive with the overturning of every ban on LGBTQ people just last month.

"The United Methodist Church, the general conference removed the incompatible language and also allowed for clergy to reside over same-sex marriages," Schaeffer said. "As well as allowing for the full inclusion LGBTQ+ clergy as well."

While those who live in Norfolk feel the support for the LGBTQ community has grown, they're not surprised something like this still happens.

"It's discouraging and it just really reinforces why we need to be out there allying as much as possible and doing everything that we can to support our LGBTQIA+ community," Joann Bautti, a Norfolk resident, said.

Other residents remain hopeful those responsible will come forward.

"Why don't we sit down and have a conversation," Alex Rago, a Norfolk resident, said.

Schaeffer said he has reported this vandalism to police although he's unsure if they'll take legal action.

He feels it is important to report this incident to show there is no room for this intimidation in the community.