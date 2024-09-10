Norfolk city council postpone vote design, will revisit in a couple weeks

NORFOLK, Va. — On Monday, architects for the casino were met with another hurdle as the vote for the casino's design was postponed.

During the Norfolk Architectural Review Board, the board cited recommendations and suggestions that need to be done before they can approve.

The board says they would like to see better materials used to design the casino. They also say they would like to see a different design for the side of the building.

Architects for the the estimated $500 million, 90,000 square foot casino presented a reworked plan for a potential casino. They previously presented casino design concepts to the Norfolk Architectural Review Board in an August meeting.

Several different applications have been submitted to the board over the year. None have gone very far with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

The casino would be between Harbor Park and the Amtrak Station in Norfolk.

Some say they would like to see a casino come to fruition.

"It’s long overdue and it would be a big benefit to the area. I would love to see it sooner rather than later. We’ve been waiting too long as it is," Dan, a Norfolk resident who only wanted to share his first name said.

He says it would keep him from driving to Portsmouth.

"We’ve had Rivers here and I’ve been to that one, had a great time," Dan said.

The Norfolk Architectural Review Board says they plans to vote on the casino’s design in their September 23 meeting.

Norfolk city council is still scheduled to vote Tuesday night on the casino’s development agreement.