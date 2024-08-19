Potential new casino in Norfolk highlights benefits for numerous parties

NORFOLK, Va. — New renderings being presented to Norfolk city leaders Monday show what the Pamunkey Indian Tribe's Casino in Norfolk could look like.

“We’ve had a good working relationship with them for three or four years now," Norfolk Tides General Manager Joe Gregory said about the casino.

The 90,000 square-foot, $500 million resort and casino would be built right next to Harbor Park, the home of the Norfolk Tides.

Gregory believes there will be, in his words, some growing pains, but is in support of the casino.

“Parking and traffic are already tight around here on game days, so during that construction phase there’s going to be some hurdles to get over," said Gregory. "But once we get through that construction phase I’m hoping it’ll be a net win for everybody.”

That is, if the casino ever gets built.

As News 3 has reported, there has been much discussion between the developers and the city since the casino was voted on in 2020 but a final plan had yet to be approved as of Monday.

“There's both direct and indirect impacts," CNU economics professor Dr. Rik Chakraborti said when asked what impact a casino could have.

Chakraborti said the economic impact of the casino will be big no matter when it’s built, but delaying the project could shorten the casino’s lifetime and that could impact the benefits it provides.

“The benefits are shorter if this project has a smaller lifetime," Chakraborti explained.

But with a casino already in Portsmouth, and one proposed in the Richmond area, could a casino in Norfolk actually survive?

Chakraborti said yes if it can offer something the other casinos don’t.

“If it really does well, we might be looking too become this competition for Reno, Nevada or Las Vegas even," said Chakraborti. "People who can't go there come to this area because there are these thriving casinos."

News 3 also asked the Gregory about a revenue sharing agreement with the casino, given it will be right next to the stadium. He said that conversation had not happened as of Monday, but could happen in the future.