Rivers Casino Portsmouth turns 1: a look at the establishment's economic impact

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's been a year since Portsmouth rolled the dice and put in a casino.

Staff said the casino floor with roughly 1,500 slot machines, 60 table games, and 25 poker tables has been busy ever since.

"It's been a remarkable year. You know, welcoming our one-millionth visitor, then our two-millionth visitor," said Roy Corby, Rivers Casino Portsmouth's General Manager.

"Rivers Casino Portsmouth seamlessly introduced a new industry to the region," Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said at an event honoring the casino's first year in business.

The casino is Virginia's first full-service permanent casino.

It's also the first casino fined by the Virginia Lottery for alleged violations of age and licensing requirements: In May 2023, the casino ended up paying a $275,000 settlement into the commonwealth's general fund.

Since then, staff said they haven't dealt with any major issues.

"Any time you open a completely new industry in an area, you're always going to face challenges. [It was a challenge] trying to train a whole team of people who have never stepped foot in a casino... but the team has adapted quickly and really adjusted well," said Corby.

The establishment has raked in the cash. Virginia Lottery data shows over the year, Rivers Casino averaged $21.6 million a month. In December 2023 alone, Rivers Casino, combined with Virginia's HR Bristol and Caesars Virginia, generated $58.5 million in adjusted gaming revenue. The Virginia Lottery reports that's the highest monthly total in state gaming history.

"Rivers Casino Portsmouth has bolstered the economy since day one and in the first year generating more than $40 million in state and local tax contributions," added Mayor Glover.

Mayor Glover said the casino also added roughly $10 million in local commerce.

Additionally, Corby said the establishment met their goals of employing at least 35 percent Portsmouth-based people.

"We were going to try to recruit and promote from here and being able to follow through on that is tremendous," said Corby.

He said for their second year in business, Rivers Casino wants to grow their team.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth said, "The City of Portsmouth has been extremely pleased with the economic performance of Rivers Casino Portsmouth and its many partnerships with the community. Revenues generated to the City have consistently exceeded projections... we look forward to Rivers Casino's continued success and future growth."

Norfolk is working on a casino too. That project is currently being reviewed by the city's Architectural Review Board and has several steps to go before it winds up in front of Norfolk City Council. The timing from there, according to a Norfolk spokesperson, depends on whether any issues are raised.