Norfolk community continues Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition with annual ceremony, march

NORFOLK, Va. — Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community members gather in downtown Norfolk for the eponymous holiday honoring the civil rights activist.

The tradition continued Monday as people gathered at the Attucks Theatre on Church Street for musical performances and a conversation about King’s life, which included discussion on his visit to Norfolk in 1962.

“If history is not remembered and history is not told, history will repeat itself. It was a tragic time in our history. Racism, discrimination, injustices. Dr. King lived his life in service and in social justice. So it’s important for us to remember and reflect, but more important that we commit ourselves for equality and inclusion," said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

Watch related: Community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Newport News parade

Community Members Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. During Newport News Parade

Afterwards, the crowd marched in unity to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument, also located on Church Street. Arm-in-arm, city leaders and residents made their way towards the monument, where the program continued.

News 3 has a crew at today's ceremony and march. This article will be updated with more information.