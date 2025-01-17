Virginia Symphony Orchestra will host free concerts to honor MLK Jr.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with two free concerts, one on the night before and one after.

The program and featured performers will spotlight Dr. King’s legacy and hopefully inspire a new generation of musicians.

“We’ve had them for the last 13 years and part of the concert is just to honor his life and his legacy,” said Nikki Thorpe, director of civic and community engagement.

Nikki Thorpe’s role involves helping the orchestra engage with the community. She says these performances provide a chance to reach a different audience.

This free event partners with the cities of Norfolk and Portsmouth.

“This is one of our staple concerts,” Thorpe said.

The program is designed to honor Dr. King and his fight for equality, highlighting African American composers, choirs, and musicians. Among the many musicians playing to honor Dr. King is saxophonist Stephanie Sanders. She will join the orchestra Tuesday night at Portsmouth’s I.C. Norcom High School.

“I’m actually playing a jazz number by Duke Ellington. It’s a work called ‘3 Black Kings,’ and one of the movements is about Martin Luther King,” Sanders said.

During the day, Sanders serves as Associate Director of Bands at Norfolk State University, teaching the next generation of black musicians.

“That’s my passion is music and to educate. I just enjoy playing with the kids and teaching them this can really be a livelihood for them,” she said.

The Virginia Symphony hopes this event can influence the next generation to honor the work of Dr. King.

“Especially if we bring children to this event. I think children coming to this event and seeing the orchestra on stage. If we present something to them that looks like them, that will make them more excited,” Thorpe said.

The orchestra’s first performance is Sunday at 7 p.m. at Norfolk’s Harrison Opera House, where it has already booked every seat in the house.

Seats are still available for Tuesday night at I.C. Norcom in Portsmouth.