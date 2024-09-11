Norfolk council OKs Vegas operator to partner with Pamunkey tribe on casino

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council on Tuesday night approved an ordinance regarding a purchase and development agreement with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Golden Eagle Consulting II, LLC on the potential Norfolk casino in a 7-1 vote.

Boyd Gaming, a Las Vegas-based casino operator, will partner with the tribe through Golden Eagle Consulting II LLC to bring the casino to life.

Watch: Vegas gaming company could become new Norfolk casino partner

The prospective waterfront casino will feature 1,500 slots, 50 table games, and a 200-room hotel.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, released a statement on the casino following the city council meeting:

“We are pleased to take this important step forward in helping the Pamunkey Indian Tribe realize its vision of a best-in-class gaming resort. The greater Norfolk area is one of the largest underserved gaming markets in the mid-Atlantic region, and represents a compelling opportunity to further expand and diversify our Company’s nationwide presence. We appreciate the Norfolk City Council’s support and confidence in our development plans, and we look forward to partnering with the City and the Tribe as we continue the process of developing a transformational gaming entertainment experience on the Norfolk waterfront.” Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming

Watch: Boyd Gaming joins the Pamunkey Indian Tribe in bringing a casino resort to Norfolk

Voters cleared the path for a casino after a vote in 2020 and there has been discussion within the city in the years since.

This approved construction plan came with a deadline of a Norfolk casino by 2025.

“I am excited to recognize this significant milestone in our journey to bring a world-class casino and hotel resort to the Harbor Park Entertainment District,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “Boyd Gaming Corporation, in partnership with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, is set to deliver a premier destination that will generate millions of dollars in tax revenues, create numerous jobs, and revitalize our waterfront."

Watch: Potential new casino in Norfolk highlights benefits for numerous parties

The construction and running of the resort and casino will bring over 3,500 jobs to the city with projected sales and wages totaling over $230 million, according to the city of Norfolk.

Some Norfolk residents are looking forward to the casino and the benefits it will bring.

"It’s long overdue and it would be a big benefit to the area. I would love to see it sooner rather than later. We’ve been waiting too long as it is," Dan, a Norfolk resident who only wanted to share his first name, said.

Watch: Latest renderings for new Norfolk casino on display for City Hall meeting

Councilwoman Andria McClellan, the lone "no" vote, sees more of a potential disadvantage to the potential casino.

"I believe this is going to create an undue burden on our over-taxed police dept., 911 call center and fire & rescue and the the worry that problem gambling will cost those that can least afford it," McClellan said.

During the Norfolk Architectural Review Board meeting Monday, the board postponed the vote to approve the design, citing recommendations and suggestions that need to be done before approval.

Watch: Vote on casino design postponed, will be revisited in a couple weeks

The board will meet again September 23 to vote on the casino's design.