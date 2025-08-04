Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center demolished; plans for enhanced $68M facility

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews in Wards Corner are making progress on the demolition of Norfolk's Fitness and Wellness Center, where a new state-of-the-art canter — featuring a gym, library and more — will be built.

The old fitness center closed after its last day of operation on March 28. The City of Norfolk, which is backing this project, says the new facility will "elevate the health, wellness, and connectivity of the Norfolk community."

The new $68 million project will include an array of features, such as a 25-yard pool with eight lanes, a lazy river, splash pads, gym spaces, outdoor areas, and a full-service library, among other amenities.

The existing facility was over 50 years old. It had been originally built as a Jewish Community Center before the city repurposed it.

The City of Norfolk says this new "combination facility" will open in Fall 2027.