Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Teacher get raises, real estate taxes going down in Norfolk's FY 2025 budget

Norfolk
Posted at 2:13 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 14:18:15-04

Norfolk City Council has approved the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, which includes funding that will go towards raises for teachers and city employees, improvements at popular parks, a lower real estate tax, and more.

The now-approved FY 2025 operating budget is $1.5 billion, which is over 6 percent more than last year's. The total spending plan is nearly $2 billion.

The following changes are included in the budget:

Real estate tax decrease

  • There will be a two-cent decrease in the real estate tax rate (the rate is decreasing from $1.25 to $1.23 per $100 of assessed value)

This aims to provide relief to property owners, especially since assessments have increased significantly in recent years.
Salary bump for city employees

  • General, constitutional and non-sworn employees will get a 3.5 percent general wage increase
  • There will be a 1 percent increase to the public safety pay scale and a step increase (for a minimum of a 3.5 percent increase), for sworn Public Safety employees and 911 telecommunicators
City of Norfolk holds public meeting for operating budget

News

Real estate tax, teacher raises & more; What's all in Norfolk's proposed budget?

Conor Hollingsworth
11:19 PM, Apr 10, 2024

Citywide projects/recreation

The budget includes funding to go towards the following citywide/recreation projects:

  • Revitalize the St. Paul’s area, now known as Kindred, and the construction of the Blue/Greenway
  • Reopening Ingleside Recreation Center in FY 2025
  • A recreation space at Lambert’s Point, development of recreational amenities for the Berkley community and renovation of Sutton Street Park
  • Improving tennis and pickleball courts at Lafayette, Lakewood and Berkley Park
  • Installing accessible paths across the beach and developing a plan for increased ADA compliance at rec facilities and parks

Affordable housing

The budget aims to address local housing needs by investing in a variety of housing initiatives. Funding was included for the following projects:

  • Developing Moton Circle with the Broad Creek Revitalization and Implementation Plan
  • Improving the John T. West site to support future housing development in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood
norfolk school bus.jpg

Norfolk

Norfolk School Board approves teacher, staff raises in proposed budget

Web Staff
4:56 PM, Mar 22, 2024

Teacher pay bump

Teachers—including substitutes—are getting a pay increase, as stated in the superintendent's budget. The budget includes the following changes:

  • Increased starting pay for teachers from $53,000 to $57,500, a nearly 8.5 percent increase
  • At least one step and a cost-of-living increase for all employees
  • Increased hourly rates for substitutes
  • Support for teacher pay initiatives, including a one-time retention bonus for employees, bonus opportunities and replacement of equipment and musical instruments
Maury High

News

Demolition could be in the future for Maury High School building in Norfolk

Leondra Head
10:59 PM, Dec 07, 2022

New Maury High School

The city says it remains "fully committed" to constructing a new Maury High School. The FY 2025 budget includes $10 million to go towards the project.

Funding for a new Norview Elementary School has been delayed to focus fully on successfully completing the Maury High project.

Watch: Loan application for construction of new Maury High School approved

Loan application for construction of new Maury High School approved

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Virginia Visions