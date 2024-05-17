Teacher get raises, real estate taxes going down in Norfolk's FY 2025 budget

Norfolk City Council has approved the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, which includes funding that will go towards raises for teachers and city employees, improvements at popular parks, a lower real estate tax, and more.

The now-approved FY 2025 operating budget is $1.5 billion, which is over 6 percent more than last year's. The total spending plan is nearly $2 billion.

The following changes are included in the budget:

Real estate tax decrease



There will be a two-cent decrease in the real estate tax rate (the rate is decreasing from $1.25 to $1.23 per $100 of assessed value)

This aims to provide relief to property owners, especially since assessments have increased significantly in recent years.

Salary bump for city employees



General, constitutional and non-sworn employees will get a 3.5 percent general wage increase

There will be a 1 percent increase to the public safety pay scale and a step increase (for a minimum of a 3.5 percent increase), for sworn Public Safety employees and 911 telecommunicators

Citywide projects/recreation

The budget includes funding to go towards the following citywide/recreation projects:



Revitalize the St. Paul’s area , now known as Kindred, and the construction of the Blue/Greenway

, now known as Kindred, and the construction of the Blue/Greenway Reopening Ingleside Recreation Center in FY 2025

in FY 2025 A recreation space at Lambert’s Point , development of recreational amenities for the Berkley community and renovation of Sutton Street Park

, development of recreational amenities for the and renovation of Improving tennis and pickleball courts at Lafayette, Lakewood and Berkley Park

at Lafayette, Lakewood and Berkley Park Installing accessible paths across the beach and developing a plan for increased ADA compliance at rec facilities and parks

Affordable housing

The budget aims to address local housing needs by investing in a variety of housing initiatives. Funding was included for the following projects:



Developing Moton Circle with the Broad Creek Revitalization and Implementation Plan

with the Broad Creek Revitalization and Implementation Plan Improving the John T. West site to support future housing development in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood

Teacher pay bump

Teachers—including substitutes—are getting a pay increase, as stated in the superintendent's budget. The budget includes the following changes:



Increased starting pay for teachers from $53,000 to $57,500, a nearly 8.5 percent increase

from $53,000 to $57,500, a nearly 8.5 percent increase At least one step and a cost-of-living increase for all employees

Increased hourly rates for substitutes

Support for teacher pay initiatives, including a one-time retention bonus for employees, bonus opportunities and replacement of equipment and musical instruments

New Maury High School

The city says it remains "fully committed" to constructing a new Maury High School. The FY 2025 budget includes $10 million to go towards the project.

Funding for a new Norview Elementary School has been delayed to focus fully on successfully completing the Maury High project.

