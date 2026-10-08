Norfolk leaders call for change after deadly shooting near Norview High School

NORFOLK, Va. — A deadly shooting near Norview High School that claimed the life of a 16-year-old student is prompting calls for change from community members and city leaders who say more must be done to prevent gun violence among young people.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Sewells Point Road and Widgeon Road, just steps from Norview High School.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the sound of several gunshots. Moments later, police officers could be seen arriving at the scene.

Norfolk police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of kids. Two students were shot, including the 16-year-old who died.

Watch previous coverage: One Norview High student dead, one injured in shooting on Wednesday

One Norview High student dead, one injured in shooting on Wednesday

On Thursday, News 3 returned to the Norview neighborhood, where residents and local leaders shared their concerns about youth violence and what needs to happen to prevent another tragedy.

For Janis Taylor, a community activist who grew up in Norview, the shooting brings back painful memories of losing her own son to gun violence in 2004.

More than two decades later, Taylor says hearing about another young life lost in her community is heartbreaking.

"And this is unnecessary gun violence, and we need to let the children know you can't give a life that once it's taken. It's not a video game. They're not going to get up and walk away," Taylor said.

Her message comes from personal experience. Having endured the loss of her own child, Taylor understands the lasting pain that gun violence leaves behind for families.

Taylor said she wants young people to recognize that disagreements can have irreversible consequences when firearms become involved.

Norfolk City Councilmember Carlos Clanton says preventing another tragedy will require more than police responding after shots are fired.

Clanton believes parents, guardians and the broader community must play an active role in teaching young people how to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

"We really have to step up and we have to reinforce some of those good old upbringing that we had in the respect that it doesn't have to result in violence," Clanton said. "It doesn't have to result in a gun. Someone doesn't have to lose their life."

His comments come as the Norview community grapples with the loss of a teenager and questions about what can be done to keep young people safe.

Norfolk School Board member Alfreda A. Thomas, who represents Superward 7, also released a statement expressing condolences to the families and addressing students who may be struggling with grief, fear or uncertainty following the shooting.

Thomas also directed part of her message toward students who may be afraid to come forward because of potential consequences, encouraging them to seek help from trusted adults rather than run or hide.

Her full statement reads:

To the Students, Families, Staff, and Norview High School Community,

It is with a deeply saddened heart that I extend my sincere condolences to the families, loved ones, classmates, teachers, and entire Norview High School community following the tragic loss of our students.

There are simply no words that can adequately express the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing a young life. Our children should have the opportunity to grow, learn, dream, and return home safely to their families each day. When that safety is taken away, an entire community feels the pain.

To the students who are grieving, frightened, angry, confused, or struggling to understand what has happened: you are not alone. Your lives matter, your voices matter, and your future matters.

I also want to speak directly to those students who may be afraid to return home because they are scared of the consequences they may face. I understand that fear can cause a person to run, hide, or feel as though there is no way forward. But I want you to know that there are people who want to help you find a safe way forward. Please do not believe that running or remaining alone is your only option.

If you are scared, reach out to a trusted adult, family member, school counselor, teacher, community leader, attorney, or another another person who can help you safely navigate what comes next. You can take responsibility for your actions while still asking for help. Your life does not have to end because of one terrible moment or decision.At this time, we must come together—not only to mourn the lives lost, but also to protect the students who remain, support those who are hurting, and make sure our young people know that there are adults willing to stand beside them and help them find a better path.

As a School Board Member, I will continue to advocate for our students, our families, and a school community where every child feels safe, valued, heard, and supported. To the families who lost their children, please know that our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with you. No parent should ever have to experience this kind of pain.

To the students of Norview High School: Please take care of one another. Speak up when you need help. Seek support when you are hurting. And remember that your future is still worth fighting for.

May the lives of those we lost never be forgotten, and may we come together as a community to turn our grief into healing, accountability, prevention, and hope.

The shooting has also raised concerns among Norview High School parents about school safety and communication.

Some parents told News 3 they were frustrated by how long it took to receive information from the school following Wednesday's shooting. Others questioned what additional safety measures would be implemented to protect students moving forward.

As investigators continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, community members and city leaders are calling for a renewed focus on preventing violence before it happens.

For Taylor, the tragedy is another painful reminder of the consequences of gun violence. For Clanton, it underscores the responsibility families and communities share in helping young people find peaceful ways to settle disagreements.

Both hope the loss of another young life will lead to meaningful conversations and action to prevent similar tragedies in Norfolk.

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