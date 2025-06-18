Norfolk Mayor Alexander shares details on new Virginia community college role

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenny Alexander is taking on a new statewide leadership role while continuing his work at City Hall.

Starting July 10, Alexander will serve as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships for the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), which oversees 23 community colleges across the Commonwealth.

The newly-created position is designed to strengthen collaboration with business and industry, boost philanthropic support, and align college programs with Virginia’s economic needs, according to VCCS leaders.

“I’m excited about the work,” Alexander said. “I look forward to students gaining greater access and success.”

Despite the new responsibilities, Alexander said he will continue his current role as mayor.

“Public service is in my DNA,” he said. “And I look forward to continuing to serve Virginia and serving the City of Norfolk, as I've done from day one.”

Alexander currently serves as chancellor for a national network of career-focused community colleges and is a graduate of what is now Brightpoint Community College near Richmond.

“Since 2021, I’ve been serving as the chancellor for a network of career community colleges all over the country,” Alexander told WTKR News 3 Norfolk Neighborhood News Reporter Jay Greene. “Joining VCCS—the Virginia Community Colleges—allows me to focus my efforts and energy primarily, solely in Virginia.”

VCCS Chancellor Dr. David Doré said the appointment is part of a broader reorganization effort aimed at helping the system meet Virginia’s growing workforce needs.

“We have a skills gap in Virginia, and we need to build capacity in our colleges, particularly in high-demand sectors,” Doré said.

Those sectors include healthcare, advanced manufacturing, skilled trades, and cybersecurity—areas where community colleges are already working closely with local employers.

“Dr. Alexander will be responsible for strategic partnerships across the system,” Doré said. “Looking at how do we better integrate our public funding sources, our private funding sources, and then really aligning to the needs of business and industry and really growing those partnerships.”

Doré said Alexander’s experience in education, government, and coalition-building made him a standout candidate.

“He understands the mission, and he understands the transformative power of community colleges in providing economic mobility to all Virginians,” Doré said.

The new vice chancellor position is budget-neutral and made possible through a reorganization and the support of the Virginia Foundation for Community Colleges.

Doré added that Alexander’s established relationships across Virginia will allow him to “hit the ground running on day one.”

Alexander has said he will not seek reelection when his current term ends in 2028.