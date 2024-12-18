Norfolk parents concerned of cell phone policy when it comes to emergencies

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 33 calls for a cell phone-free education policy that will go into effect at the start of 2025. The goal of the order is to keep students engaged in class and limit distractions from cell phones.

The Norfolk School Board is set to vote on a proposed cell phone policy Wednesday night. This policy states that students will not be allowed to have smartphones or other personal electronic devices during the school day, including during lunch and class transitions. If approved, the policy will take effect on Jan. 1.

Concerns regarding school emergencies and the potential for school shootings are at the forefront of discussions surrounding this policy. News 3 spoke with Norfolk parents ahead of the board’s vote.

"It can be a distraction for children, but I don’t think they should be completely prohibited from having phones. We recently had a school shooting, and kids might need to call home," said Quilla, a Norfolk parent.

On Monday, police in Madison, Wisconsin, reported that a 15-year-old girl shot and killed a teacher and another student at a private school, injuring six others. The gunman subsequently took her own life. Authorities indicated that a second-grade student made the first 911 call.

This latest incident has sent shockwaves across the nation.

"If I thought the kids were safe in school, I would be okay with not having phones in class," said Nancy Monroe, another Norfolk parent.

"Being able to communicate with your kids in real time, especially considering all the dangers out there and unfortunate events happening, is essential for reassurance," said Louis, a father of four who wished to remain anonymous.

The Norfolk School Board has received mixed reactions to the proposed policy.

“To the comment about safety in schools, when I have to get a hold of my student during a lockdown—if they are in lockdown and you’re calling them, the threat will know exactly where your student is, and that’s not safe,” said Adele Martin, a member of the Norfolk School Board.

“It is such a distraction that it is impeding quality learning,” said Dr. Noelle Gabriel, the vice chair of the Norfolk School Board.

Some parents support the policy, provided that teachers have access to phones in the classroom.

"I think having the teacher's phone available would suffice," one parent noted.

Under the proposed policy, communication from Norfolk students to parents would be routed through the school’s main office, even during emergencies.

The Norfolk School Board will formally vote on the cell phone policy Wednesday night.