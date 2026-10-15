Norfolk parents, teachers raise concerns over Phase 2 school consolidation plan

NORFOLK, Va. — Teachers, parents and community members packed a public hearing Wednesday night as Norfolk Public Schools discussed the next phase of its school consolidation plan.

District leaders say the effort is necessary as enrollment continues to decline and resources must be aligned with student needs.

Phase 1 of the consolidation plan closed Willoughby Early Childhood Center and Norview Elementary School. Under Phase 2, P.B. Young, Tarrallton and Granby elementary schools would close, while Lindenwood Elementary School would be repurposed for another use.

Many of the speakers at Wednesday's hearing said their concerns extend beyond school buildings and focus on the people affected by the changes.

One teacher whose school could be impacted urged school leaders to prioritize educators and staff throughout the process.

"Tonight I stand here before you an employee of a school that may soon close its doors, but I'm not simply here to ask you to save my school. I am here to ask you to protect the people who make all the schools work," the teacher said.

Throughout the hearing, educators repeatedly called for more communication, planning and practical support for employees who could be reassigned to new schools.

"Tonight I am asking as we move forward with Phase 2 we give the people affected the communication, consideration and practical support that they deserve," another teacher said.

Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose told attendees the division understands those concerns but must also address financial realities.

"Feeling does not impact our financial reality," Rose said.

Rose said district leaders learned valuable lessons during Phase 1, particularly when it came to helping students transition to new schools. He credited increased engagement with principals and educators for helping make those moves smoother for students.

However, Rose acknowledged the district still faces challenges in supporting employees through the consolidation process.

"What we're clearly challenged by, and we heard some of those perspectives tonight, is how do we take care of our educators in this," Rose said.

The Norfolk School Board is expected to discuss potential changes to Phase 2 in November before making any final decisions.

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