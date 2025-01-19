Norfolk police arrest woman after Saturday shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Police have arrested a woman after a man was shot Saturday night at a home in Norfolk.

At about 8:10 pm. on January 18, emergency crews were called to the 3800 block of Giles Circle which is near Chesapeake Boulevard and Norview Avenue. When officers got there, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. They called his wound "life-threatening."

Sunday morning, Norfolk Police Department said in a press release that the victim, whose name has not been released, is expected to recover.

Detectives arrested Marlena Hasbrouck, 40, of Norfolk. On Sunday, authorities said she was being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail and has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

There's no more information at this time about what may have led up to the shooting. Stay with News 3 for updates.