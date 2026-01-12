Norfolk police requesting video in connection to shooting of 72-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for video footage to aid in their investigation of a shooting on New Year's Eve, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1800 block of E Ocean View Avenue around 11:55 p.m on Dec. 31. Police found a 72-year-old woman inside with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have asked Ocean View residents with cameras or doorbell systems to review their footage, specifically in the 1600-2000 blocks of E Ocean View Avenue between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 2 a.m. on Jan 1.

Anyone with information can contact the Norfolk police department at 757-664-7032, or use the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

News 3 has reported on the shooting of real estate broker Judy Boone, where the details appear to match this investigation, but has not yet been able to confirm this is the same incident.

