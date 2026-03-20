Norfolk Public Schools proposed budget sparks debate over veteran teacher pay and facility upgrades

NORFOLK, Va. — The proposed $642 million budget for Norfolk Public Schools is sparking tough conversations about spending priorities, teacher retention, and facility upgrades following a meeting Wednesday night.

The proposed 2026-2027 budget focuses on pay increases and staffing. District leaders, including Norfolk Public Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose, are pushing for a 4.5 percent raise for educators.

However, some teachers say the plan does not go far enough to reward those who have stayed in the classroom, arguing that bonus structures prioritize new hires over experienced staff.

"Teachers are not asking to get rich," an unidentified speaker said.

"I applaud you Dr. Rose for trying to get us to 4.5 raise but I’m talking about the teachers that are still here," another speaker said.

"Giving bonuses to new teachers. Or... but what about us hanging in there. We’re there we’ve been there we want potential money too," a speaker said.

"Come in there and teach for a week," a speaker said.

"And I bet you be saying give them five point raise. I bet you be saying yes they need this money," a speaker said.

Another flashpoint in the funding discussions surrounds a proposed natatorium at Maury High School, estimated at $11 million.

District leaders clarified that the project is not included in the operating budget. Instead, it is part of a capital improvement request if funding becomes available.

"It was a CIP items that had asterisks, if there was funding available these were not intended as far as we know," an unidentified speaker said.

City leaders have also raised concerns, questioning whether priorities like facilities should come before basic needs at other schools.

"Councilman Paige said something about the $11 million when he said we have other schools in our district that didn’t even have heat," a speaker said.

With state funding still uncertain, district leaders say final decisions could shift before the budget is approved. Both educators and leaders say they will be watching closely to see how the budget ultimately balances pay, priorities, and student needs.

"From the legislative side we’re still waiting for decision to be made," Rose said.

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