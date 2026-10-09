Norfolk residents get first look at proposed pedestrian bridge linking West Ghent and Lambert’s Point

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk residents got their first look Thursday night at a proposed pedestrian bridge that could one day connect West Ghent and Lambert’s Point along the Elizabeth River Trail.

The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation presented its early vision for the project during a meeting with the West Ghent Civic League, outlining plans for an ADA-accessible bridge that would provide a new connection between the two neighborhoods.

The proposal is intended to serve as an alternative to the existing underpass beneath Hampton Boulevard, which trail users have long described as a challenging and narrow passage between sections of the trail.

Residents attending the meeting viewed preliminary concept designs and had an opportunity to ask questions about the project, which remains in its earliest planning stages.

West Ghent Civic League Co-President Emily Rice said neighbors were encouraged by the presentation and welcomed the possibility of a safer and more attractive route connecting the communities.

“That was a really, really helpful presentation,” Rice said. “Neighbors are really excited. You heard from them about the challenges with the current underpass, and I think neighbors are excited to have an alternative, a really beautiful alternative.”

Early concepts call for the bridge to extend from Jeff Robertson Park, cross over Norfolk Southern rail lines and connect to Norfolk’s developing Railyard District.

Trail leaders estimate the effort could take about a decade to complete. The foundation has secured a $50,000 grant to support planning efforts, but officials said most of the funding would need to come through future fundraising. Organizers hope to keep the project’s final cost below $10 million.

Rice said community meetings are a critical part of the planning process because they allow residents to help shape the project and provide feedback directly to decision-makers.

“Getting to be in the rooms where the decisions are made and getting to give our feedback and give neighbors the opportunity to make their own voices heard is really important,” Rice said. “It’s one of the best things about the civic league.”

The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation said it will continue gathering public input as designs evolve and funding efforts move forward. If completed, the bridge would create a new connection between West Ghent and Lambert’s Point while improving access along one of Norfolk’s most popular recreational corridors.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.