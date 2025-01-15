Norfolk restaurants see turnout during Restaurant Week despite the cold weather

NORFOLK, Va. — More than a dozen restaurants are participating in Norfolk's Restaurant Week in Downtown Norfolk from Jan. 13-19.

The week offers deals and specials that you normally wouldn’t see.

Tap It Local on Granby Street says that despite the cold weather, people are still coming in.

"The deals do bring people in," Chris McGrath, the owner of Tap It Local, said.

"We heard it was Restaurant Week, and we figured we’d just try it out," Kaila, a customer at Tap It, said.

"Are you all taking advantage of the deals and specials tonight?" News 3's Leondra Head asked a customer.

"Yeah, there are some pretty good deals tonight, and it persuaded our choice in coming tonight," Rider, a customer, said.

During Restaurant Week, McGrath says the restaurant is offering dinner for two that includes dessert for only $35.

"I don’t know if you’re going to find a better deal than that anywhere for dinner for two nowadays," McGrath said.

Black Spice, which recently opened a few months ago on Granby Street, is offering a three-course meal for $45 during Restaurant Week.

"They get an appetizer, an entrée, and a delicious dessert," Genesis Green, a manager at Black Spice, said.

You can expect tasty food filled with:

"Herbs, spices, and flavors from all over," Green said.

McGrath, the owner of Tap It, says it’s been a tough year for restaurants.

"I don’t know a restaurant owner that will tell me they are doing great. The economy is hard, and everything’s been tough, and we’re just hoping for the best. I’m hoping to have a much better year than the last few years," McGrath said.