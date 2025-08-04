Norfolk Southern crossing on Ingleside Road closing for repairs

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers in Norfolk should prepare for detours as the next Norfolk Southern railroad crossing closure begins Monday morning.

The crossing at Ingleside Road will close at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4, and is expected to remain closed for up to four days while crews complete repairs, according to city officials.

A detour will guide drivers around the closure:

Northbound traffic: Turn right onto Cape Henry Avenue, left on Rush Street, then left on Tait Terrace to return to Ingleside Road.

Southbound traffic: Turn left on Tait Terrace, right on Rush Street, then right on Cape Henry Avenue to return to Ingleside Road.

City officials said drivers can also use Chesapeake Boulevard and Princess Anne Road to Sewells Point Road or Azalea Garden Road as alternate routes.