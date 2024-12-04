Norfolk Women, Infant and Children program adds additional mobile clinics

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Health Department is meeting a growing need in Hampton Roads with its Women Infant and Children program.

This year alone, the WIC program in Virginia has seen over 10,000 participants.

Right now, they’re hoping to close the gap and need for nutritional food and services by expanding their reach in Norfolk.

"Its actually been described as a food swamp," said Dr. Annie Williams, deputy district director at the Norfolk Health Department.

"Food swamp" means there isn't enough access to healthy foods for those in need. Foods that are fresh and do not need preservatives and additives.

Which is why on Wednesday, the WIC program will be opening two additional mobile locations to help with education and services.



Berkley Boys and Girls Club (Mobile Clinic) : Every second, third and fourth Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 701 Berkley Ave.

: Every second, third and fourth Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 701 Berkley Ave. Pretlow Library (Mobile Clinic): First Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 111 W. Ocean View Ave.

"We do expect with increasing sites those percentages will increase," said Dr. Williams.

Currently, over 4300 participants are getting the access they need through the Norfolk WIC program.

Program directors share withe News 3, the distribution of food, the economy and other factors play a role in the lack of access to nutritional foods in some parts of the city.

"As the times change. As the element’s impact people ability to move its essential that we are near persons who need good nutrition," said Dr. Williams.

For more information on WIC or how to sign up click here.