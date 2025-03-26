Norfolk's Lake Taylor High could be turned into Career and Technology Education school

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public School leaders met with educators and parents to discuss the need for an improved Career and Technology Education school.

Leaders say Lake Taylor High School could be turned into a CTE school where students can learn a trade and even become licensed in certain trades. Parents say they like the idea of Lake Taylor becoming a comprehensive CTE school.

"My son is in the automotive program. He’s currently at Norfolk Technical Center. But the thought of this turning into an even bigger CTE program is really exciting," Lyzz Buda, a Norfolk parent.

"For a lot of kids where school isn’t their stage academically, they find a voice here and this becomes their stage," Buda said.

Educators and parents attended the public meeting at Lake Taylor High School to give their feedback on the new comprehensive CTE school.

James Pohl, the chief academic officer for Norfolk Public Schools says this is just the feedback phase, where the district is sharing their ideas with the public and hearing feedback.

"Some will leave licensed in specific trade but most importantly they get life experience. We have HVAC, we have welding, nursing, pharmaceutical classes, auto mechanic classes," Pohl said.

Norfolk Technical Center is currently the only school in Norfolk that offers in-depth CTE classes. Pohl says there is a significant need for a comprehensive CTE program at Lake Taylor High School.

"We’re looking to bring it to one comprehensive high school where you have your whole athletic program, core courses, clubs in one place with the full CTE center where students can experience that all in one school," Pohl said.

Pohl expects the design plan for the project to start in the spring.