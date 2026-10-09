Norview community rallies around football after deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Just days after a shooting near Norview High School left one teenager dead and another injured, members of the Norfolk community gathered Friday night at Powhatan Field with a message that extended beyond football.

The Norview Pilots took the field against the Maury Commodores, but many residents said the game represented something bigger than wins and losses. For those in attendance, the evening served as an opportunity to support one another and begin the healing process following a tragedy that shook the community.

Norfolk police announced this week that a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting that occurred outside Norview High School.

As students, families and fans filled the stands Friday night, community members said showing up for one another was an important step forward.

“I think it’s really important to bring the community together to know that whatever happened that we need to prevent that a lot more, we need to come together,” said Norfolk resident Michael Williams.

Williams said events like Friday night's game can help bring people together during difficult moments.

“I really think it’s healing, keep bringing the people together,” he said.

The impact of the shooting remained on the minds of many at the game, with attendees expressing support for those directly affected.

“Just please keep the family and that young man in your prayers,” Williams said.

While football provided the backdrop Friday night, residents said the focus was on unity, healing and supporting the families affected by the violence as the community works to move forward together.

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