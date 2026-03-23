ODU students prepare to return to campus after deadly Constant Hall shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Students at Old Dominion University are preparing to return to campus Monday — marking their first day back from spring break and their first time returning since the deadly shooting at Constant Hall earlier this month.

For many students, the return is bringing anxiety, uncertainty and difficult emotions as the campus community continues to process the tragedy.

Ari Rozell, a junior and resident assistant at ODU, said the days since the shooting have felt overwhelming.

“It’s been very surreal,” Rozell said. “It’s been very hectic, and I’m very nervous to go back to class. I don’t want to be in crowds anymore. I still don’t really feel safe on campus.”

Rozell said they expect the atmosphere on campus to feel different once students return.

“I feel like campus is going to be a ghost town,” Rozell said. “There’s going to be a lot of conversations held in classrooms that are going to be hard to talk about — especially for direct survivors.”

The shooting has also changed how Rozell views familiar spaces.

“It’s not going to be the same,” Rozell said. “Nothing on campus is going to be the same after this.”

Ash Thomas, another ODU student who was on campus during the shooting, said they are still unsure how they will react when classes resume.

“I think I’m a little bit unsure of how to feel, because so many of us were very close to danger that day,” Thomas said. “I really don’t know how I’m actually going to react when I’m back on the campus.”

Thomas said the emotional impact may not be immediate for everyone.

“It kind of has a way of affecting you, but you don’t necessarily know what that effect is going to be until it fully hits you,” Thomas said.

University leaders say they have been preparing for students’ return by expanding counseling services and crisis response resources.

Dr. Joy Himmel, director of ODU’s Office of Counseling Services, said the university has been working to create a comprehensive support plan.

“We have been working very hard to put together a very comprehensive crisis response plan for the university,” Himmel said. “Really looking at the return of students to the classroom and providing a safe and welcoming environment.”

Himmel said more than 150 students have already sought counseling support since the shooting. Additional mental health advocates, care stations and therapy dogs are expected to be visible across campus as students return.

She also warned that emotional recovery will take time.

“Even though this horrific act occurred in about ninety seconds, the aftermath is going to be prolonged,” Himmel said.

Mental health professionals say returning to campus after a traumatic event can be challenging — but may also help students begin the healing process.

Dr. Sarah Williams, a licensed clinical mental health therapist, said students are likely to experience a range of reactions as they return to the environment where the shooting occurred.

“Students are returning to the place where the trauma happened,” Williams said. “This is an opportunity to process in real time what your body needs — to allow yourself to experience every single emotion, whether it’s anger, sadness, fear or anxiety.”

Williams said this type of return can resemble exposure therapy, a technique sometimes used in trauma recovery.

“In this case, students don’t really have a choice but to return,” she said. “Healing can happen in real time when they are able to recognize what they are feeling and stay connected with others.”

She added that maintaining routines and social connections can help students regain a sense of stability.

“We’re going to have a gradual return to what normalcy looks like,” Williams said. “Healing occurs best in community.”

University officials say counseling and support services will remain available throughout the semester as the campus community continues working through the aftermath of the shooting.

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