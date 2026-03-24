Old Dominion University students protest for a safer campus

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University students gathered Tuesday afternoon to advocate for a safer campus in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Constant Hall on March 12.

Students were seen demonstrating around Kaufman Mall. Students planned to discuss how the ODU President and staff can make the campus safer for all students, according to organizers.

The protest was held during Activity Hour, a campus tradition of an open hour for students 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays intended to give students a chance to connect and take a break from classes in their day, according to ODU. Kaufman Mall is the primary outdoor gathering spot on campus; the space includes the University Seal and ODU’s Lion Fountain.

Watch related: Mohamed Jalloh was a current ODU student at the time of the shooting

Mohamed Jalloh was a current ODU student at the time of the shooting

The discussion on safety follows a shooting on campus earlier in the month. On March 12, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh opened fire on an ROTC classroom in Constant Hall. Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed and two others were injured as a result. The students in the classroom then subdued and killed Jalloh.

Students returned to campus from spring break on Monday, attending classes for the first time since the deadly shooting unfolded on campus. They were greeted by university-staffed tents scattered around campus and several therapy dog teams.

Watch related: Old Dominion University students return to class in aftermath of deadly shooting

Old Dominion University students return to class in aftermath of deadly shooting

“It’s honestly good to see so many people and see all these tents here supporting students," said Ben Collins, a freshman who stopped to pet a golden retriever named Otis.

People also gathered around Constant Hall, where the memorial for Shah continues to grow. Students and staff that would normally have class in the now-closed building could scan a QR code to find the new location where they'll be for the rest of the semester.

ODU is offering a range of support resources in the aftermath of the shooting. Click here to read more.