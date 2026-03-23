Old Dominion University students return to class in aftermath of deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University students returned to campus from spring break on Monday, attending classes for the first time since the deadly shooting unfolded on campus.

On March 12, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh opened fire on an ROTC classroom in Constant Hall. Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed and two others were injured as a result. The students in the classroom then subdued and killed Jalloh.

ODU students were let out for spring break from March 16 to 20.

On Monday, students were seen petting a therapy dog on campus. People also gathered around Constant Hall, where the memorial for Shah continues to grow.

Watch previous coverage: Community gathers to remember ODU ROTC professor killed in campus shooting

Community gathers to remember ODU ROTC professor killed in campus shooting

In a statement sent to the campus community, Old Dominion University President Dr. Brian Hemphill highlighted resources offered by the university to assist those impacted by this tragic incident:

"As we re-engage with campus life, I ask that we move with a heightened sense of empathy and a gentle heart toward one another. Healing is not a linear process; it is a personal and often difficult journey that requires time, space, and the unwavering presence of a supportive community. Please look out for your peers, your colleagues, and yourselves with renewed kindness. If you find yourself struggling, please reach out. There is no shame in seeking a helping hand, and there is great strength in allowing others to help carry the weight with you," Hemphill's statement reads, in part.

Watch related coverage: Norfolk neighbor builds memorial to honor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

Norfolk neighbor builds memorial to honor Lieutenant Colonel Shah shot and killed in ODU attack

The community came together on Sunday at Chartway Arena to celebrate the life of Shah. Those closest to him shared memories of the man they called a hero.

"There’s Superman, Black Panther, Captain America, but above all we have a real hero Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. Your cape is the real deal now, soar brother and fly high," Shah's sister said.

His wife, Katherine Shah, also spoke at the service.

"Brandon believed something simple. Don't just talk about change, do. Execute. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do for Brandon every single day. We love you babe and you take your rest, knowing we got this," Katherine Shah said.

Watch related coverage: ODU shooter Mohamed Jalloh re-enrolled at ODU under Virginia law that bans criminal history questions on college applications

ODU shooter Mohamed Jalloh re-enrolled at ODU under Virginia law that bans criminal history questions on college applications

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the terrorism-related investigation into Jalloh's shooting and what may have prompted him to target this group on this campus on this day.

ODU is offering a range of support resources in the aftermath of the shooting. Click here to read more.

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