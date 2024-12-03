On Giving Tuesday, Norfolk nonprofit gets estimates to repair damage after vandalism

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hope House Thrift Shop is dealing with an alleged act of vandalism.

Someone called the Norfolk Police Department Sunday afternoon to report that a large window in the shop on Monticello Avenue had been broken.

Police are still investigating.

One of the managers, Frances Ross, showed News 3’s Angela Bohon video of when officers rang the doorbell to alert them. It happened when the shop was closed, but Ross answered remotely.

She said nothing was stolen, and she thinks, perhaps, whoever destroyed the window got scared off. They’re keeping a positive attitude and are thankful no one was hurt.

“I would say ‘thank you’ to the person who saw that the window was broken and that they, you know, made the choice to call police,” Ross stated, adding, “All’s you can do is smile and keep moving forward and, you know, say a prayer for the next person.”

On Tuesday, a window replacement crew stopped by to take measurements. There’s no word yet on how much it might cost the nonprofit.

Ross explained that the Hope House Foundation and sales from the shop help fund services for those with developmental and intellectual differences. She said they’d be grateful for any donations, especially on Giving Tuesday.

“The money that is raised here, 100% of the profit stays in Hampton Roads and goes to supplement their dental care that insurance doesn’t pay for and other needs and activities that they may want to do," she said.

Ross added that volunteers help by offsetting the costs to run the shop.

For information on items that can be donated or information on how to volunteer at Hope House, click here.