Police investigate 2nd shooting in less than a month on Corprew Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot Friday night in Norfolk.

Officers with Norfolk Police Department say they were called to the 2700 block of Corprew Avenue just before 9 pm for the report of a gunshot disturbance. Officers say the victim is expected to recover.

News 3 observed that Norfolk State University Police also responded to the incident as it's close to campus.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can remain anonymous. They can also submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

A little over three weeks ago on November 6, Katrina Wade of Chesapeake was shot on Corprew Avenue. Police say she died at the hospital.