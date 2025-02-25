Potholes are taking a toll on Hampton Roads drivers after snowstorm

NORFOLK, Va. — Local mechanics have become unsung heroes, working diligently to repair cars damaged by potholes that emerged following last week’s snowstorm.

Tyrell Cooper, a Norfolk resident, experienced a costly encounter with a pothole.

“As soon as I hit the pothole, the wheel started making noises when I was going down the street,” he said.

Cooper estimates that fixing his car will cost a few thousand dollars, and he has been without his vehicle for two weeks. A specific part needs to be ordered and installed before he can get back on the road.

In the meantime, Cooper is relying on rideshare services to get around.

“(I take) Ubers to work every day. I’m a single parent—Ubers to take the kids to school, to pick them up. It’s just been a lot,” he explained.

The costs add up quickly; he spends about $15 for each trip to and from work and $20 to take the kids to school and pick them up.

Jason Lucena, owner of Nice Guys Auto and Transmission in Norfolk, warns that potholes can cause significant damage to vehicles.

“I’ve seen seasons where it gets so bad that vehicles bottom out on potholes, needing the bottom of the engine replaced. But the most common repairs are cracked rims or damage to the sidewall of the tire,” he said.

Lucena advises drivers to take immediate action if they suspect damage.

“If you feel like you've had any extreme moment of impact, you need to stop as soon as you can and do a quick visual check,” he urged.

Cooper has filed a claim with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in hopes of receiving assistance with repair costs. He expressed concern for others facing similar challenges.

“I imagine that it’s taking a toll on everyone as it is on me,” he said.

