Project leaders announce contractors for Norfolk's first casino

NORFOLK, Va. — Project leaders have finalized which contractors will build the Mermaid City's first casino.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming announced that S.B. Ballard Construction and Yates Construction will build the casino and resort.

The $750 million project will sit on six acres of land next to Harbor Park. It will include a casino, a 200-room hotel, 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 1,300-spot parking garage, and a variety of restaurants.

“It has been a privilege to work with [Pamunkey Indian Tribe] Chief Gray, Mayor Alexander, and the city of Norfolk to develop and bring forward our vision for a world-class casino resort here on the Norfolk waterfront,” said Keith Smith, CEO of Boyd Gaming.

The project was approved by Norfolk voters in 2020, paving the way for the casino’s construction.

Developers broke ground on the project in October 2024, and it's expected to be completed in 2027.