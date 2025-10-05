Protestors speak out while Trump visits Norfolk for Navy 250th birthday event

Community members gathered outside Naval Station Norfolk to voice their concerns while President Trump attended the Navy's 250th birthday celebration.

Protesters brought attention to various issues ranging from immigration policy to government funding concerns.

"It is time for us to come out to come together. Let's stand up. Let's fight back," one protester said.

Among the concerns raised, demonstrators advocated for expanded voting rights for undocumented residents who pay taxes at the local and state level.

"This is a citizen petition for the expansion of voting rights on a local and state level to our undocumented brothers and sisters who pay taxes," a community member said.

Immigration enforcement also drew criticism from protesters.

"As you can see from the sign. Stop ICE. These people are here making a better life for themselves," another demonstrator said.

Economic concerns emerged as protesters discussed the impact of government operations on military personnel and working-class families.

"I want change. I hope the government opens back up so that we get paid. And so the military people get paid. It's not affecting like the normal people. Like the working class right now but it will, If it continues," one person said.

Advocates for veterans also featured prominently in the demonstration, with protesters expressing concerns about potential cuts to VA services.

"Trying to advocate for better rights. The VA is being cut and we're advocating for them," a protester said.

