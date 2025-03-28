Psychotherapist offers advice for dealing with trauma after alleged beating of Maury High student

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 continues to push for answers related to an exclusive story about a mom who says her son was severely beaten by students at Maury High School in Norfolk.

Michel’le Pratt shared pictures with News 3 of what she said are the injuries her son suffered after being beaten by a group of students in a bathroom Wednesday. She believed this may have been the result of a TikTok challenge.

During her interview with News 3 Thursday, she told us her son was afraid to go to school and may need therapy.

News 3 talked with a psychotherapist about how to help a child after something like this.

“Parents, teachers, community members can help young people that have experienced that type of traumatic event by, first and foremost, relieving any sense of responsibility for what had occurred. Oftentimes, our children and our adolescents will absorb responsibility that really isn’t theirs," licensed psychotherapist Dr. Sarah Williams said.

Williams said paying attention to a child's behavior after a traumatic event is also important.

"It's very important for parents to be aware of signs and symptoms, such as changes in sleeping, changes in eating patterns, changes in behavior. Listening for conversations, paying close attention to their communication with other peers. Are they communicating differently? Are they having difficulty academically?" Williams explained.

News 3 made repeated attempts Thursday and Friday to get comment from Norfolk Public Schools. As of Friday afternoon, the school district had not responded.

We did, however, hear from Norfolk police, who tell us officers responded to the school for a report of an assault and were investigating as of Friday.