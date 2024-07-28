Rally, march held in Norfolk to remember & demand justice for Sonya Massey

NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday afternoon at the corner of Brambleton Ave. and Church St. in Norfolk, dozens of people shared their thoughts on the shooting death of Sonya Massey.

“Black women reached out and said, ‘Hey, are you doing something?’ Obviously, I already felt compelled to do something," said organizer Jacqueline Horton.

Watch: Body cam video of Sonya Massey shooting death released

One woman read a poem she wrote about gun violence.

Horton hoped to send a message about black women.

"Today I hope that the message is black women matter and that people know they can feel safe, that this is a safe place to be angry, a safe place to be upset," said Horton.

Massey was killed in her home in Illinois on July 6 after calling 911 for help.

Watch: Records detail career of deputy accused of killing Sonya Massey

Body cam video shows a sheriff’s deputy shot her after yelling at her to put down a pot of hot water. That deputy has since been charged with murder but has pleaded not guilty.

Horton and others who attended the event hope the death will serve as a call to action.

Watch: Officers' use of deadly force increasing in Hampton Roads

“We hope that people will rally up for justice, that they’ll learn about other cases today and also want to show up there. But the other part is making sure that we’re passing policy, right?" Horton said.

“Let’s not stand for this in our community. We’ve got to stand together. Let’s work together, let’s band together, to help combat this issue," said a man representing the group Guns Down.

“It’s not just that we feel that it’s the police that’s the problem. It’s more or less a mentality that we’ve got to deal with," said Calvin Williams.

After the rally, the group marched down Brambleton Avenue, holding their signs and flags and chanting.

“There has to be a conversation about what happened in every police department across the country," Horton emphasized.

Sunday’s event also served as an opportunity for people who have experienced gun violence here in Hampton Roads to share their experiences.