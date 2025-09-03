Residents share mixed feelings on Target store planned in Norfolk's Wards Corner

NORFOLK, Va. — A new Target store is coming to Norfolk's Wards Corner area, leaving some local residents excited — and some concerned — about the impact on their community.

The store will be located at 201 East Little Creek Road, the same spot where an old Kroger was demolished in June of last year.

For some residents, including Donny and Rachel, the new Target addresses a significant need in the area where shopping options are limited.

"The Harris Teeter parking lot gets filled up all the time and there is a lot of traffic right here at this intersection (of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street) because everyone has to go to Harris Teeter," they said. "People don't have any other place to go."

The closest Target is currently 20 minutes away, making the new location a welcome addition for many residents who are excited to cut down their commute.

However, not everyone is thrilled about the development. Resident Sarah Shack is concerned the new store will add to traffic problems in an area she says already has too much congestion.

"Right now, they are doing roadwork near the interstate entrance, and all the road work on the interstate right now is a lot. So that's a pain," Shack said. "And then there is the trains that kind of are annoying if you're not used to them and you don't really know how to get around them."

The train tracks run right by the Harris Teeter located near the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street. Trains come through at random times, adding to traffic delays in the area.

WTKR News 3's Daniella Saitta reached out to the city of Norfolk on Wednesday to see how they would address traffic concerns. A spokesperson directed Saitta to contact Target directly. We did not receive a response from Target by our deadline.

Despite the concerns, many residents are hoping for the best-case scenario when it comes to traffic impact.

"I think it will probably be about the same because all the people who already live [near the Target on Military Highway] aren't going to go here to go to the Target, and all the people out here aren't going to need to get on the highway," one resident said. "So maybe it will make it a little easier having another option down there."