Sailors share thoughts on recruitment as Navy looks forward to FY 2025 recruiting goal

NORFOLK, Va. — When you think of the Navy, the first image that may come to mind are ships at sea.

But, the Navy is more than that. The Navy offers a variety of jobs and opportunities that could help it stay on track to meet recruiting goals, a topic News 3 has been following through on. News 3 participated in the Navy's Sailor for a Day program and talked with sailors about recruiting.

“I tell them what I do with my job, the perks that we get out of it.” PO1 Rogelio Gomez, said.

Gomez is an aviation rescue swimmer. Along with telling potential recruits about his job, he also emphasizes military service is a calling.

“I chose a job that was challenging. I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to push myself to see what limits I can actually reach," said Gomez.

News 3 has previously met with aviation rescue swimmers twice to talk about the need for more recruits. They say the training isn’t easy. Part of the training is done in a pool. During Sailor for a Day, News 3 got to spend some time in the pool learning how to get out of a plane under water.

“We don’t get a bunch of brand new airmen to the command, because you do go to sea duty first. When they see one of these things spin up and take off, I think it’s a real kick to the face. Like, ‘Wow. What we do, it’s a big deal,’” said AM1 Curtis Keesee.

Keesee is a helicopter mechanic. He said recruiters definitely have their work cut out for them.

“I didn’t want to be a structural mechanic. I was trying to be a musician and I just couldn’t. They didn’t have any billets, and I needed to join immediately because I needed health carte and some other things. So, I was, like, ‘I’ll take it.’ As soon as I got to my first command, HS 5, I was, like, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ So as long as recruiters are doing that," Keesee explained.

In December 2023, News 3 reported the U.S. military’s branches collectively missed their recruiting goals for fiscal year 2023 by about 41,000 recruits. One reason cited was the decreasing number of young people who have a parent who served.

In September 2024, News 3 spoke with the Naval Air Force Atlantic commander about recruiting, as the Navy was on track to meet its recruiting goal for fiscal year 2024. Less than a month later, the Navy announced the recruiting goal had actually been surpassed.

“Taking the leap, sometimes, is just going to be the best thing for you I would say that," CPO Torrian Boben said.

Aside from the sailors who work with helicopters, sailors who work with ships and submarines also share their thoughts on recruiting. News 3 spoke with Boben while spending some time on a Navy landing craft during Sailor for a Day.

“If you’re coming from a situation where you don’t want to go to college but you want to have a purpose, join the Navy,” said Boben.

“I’ve been in the Navy for 28 years. I’ve seen a lot of changes. I think right now it’s a little bit of a challenge, but we’re going to work through it,” said Norfolk sailor Lt. Cmdr. Leroy Ames.

Ames is the first in his family to serve. He’s hopeful his service will help recruit others.

“Makes me proud knowing that I’m the first and maybe generations beyond me will see me and be, like, ‘Oh yeah, my grandpa or great-grandpa was in the Navy,’” Ames said.

The Navy has a goal of 40,600 new sailors for fiscal year 2025, which the Navy says reflects a growing need as the branch continues to modernize and strengthen capabilities.