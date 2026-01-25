Slick streets don’t stop Hampton Roads residents, but safety remains top priority

NORFOLK, Va. — A mix of rain and snow created slick road conditions across Hampton Roads on Sunday, but that didn’t stop some residents from braving the weather and pushing through their daily routines.

News 3 reporter Kamilah Williams traveled throughout Norfolk, Ocean View, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake to check on conditions and speak with people who decided to head out despite the wintry mix.

In Chesapeake, Temisha Harding was spotted walking her dog along Volvo Parkway, saying staying inside wasn’t an option.

“Got to walk him, because I can’t have him going to the bathroom in the house,” Harding said.

While Harding expected heavier snowfall, she said the conditions were manageable.

“I expected a little bit more than what I’m seeing outside now, but it’s not too bad,” she said.

Harding added that the snow-and-rain mix is uncommon for the area and often causes concern among residents.

“This is something we don’t get too often around here,” Harding said. “When they say it’s going to snow, it turns into Snowmageddon in everybody’s mind.”

While Harding wrapped up dog duty and headed home to stay warm, others remained on the road for work.

In Norfolk, Domino’s delivery driver Spencer Fillhart said the conditions made his job more challenging but not impossible.

“These are not exactly ideal road conditions for delivering pizzas,” Fillhart said. “It’s going to be a little bit tough today, but I’m going to get through this shift.”

Fillhart said he’s driving cautiously and watching other motorists closely.

“Drive slow, always keep at least a car’s distance between you and the car in front of you, and make sure your brake lights are working,” he said.

Harding echoed that advice, urging people to stay off the roads if possible.

“If you don’t have to be out here, don’t,” she said.

From slick streets to determined deliveries, neighbors across Hampton Roads are pushing through the messy mix while reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe.