Students prepare to return to ODU as funeral plans set for ROTC instructor killed in campus shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah, the Old Dominion University ROTC instructor killed in last week’s deadly campus shooting, as students prepare to return to classes Monday following spring break.

A public viewing is scheduled for Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Presidential Funeral Services on High Street.

A celebration of life will follow Sunday at Chartway Arena from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with doors opening at noon.

The announcements come as the university community continues to process the tragedy — and prepares for what many say could be an emotional return to campus.

Ash Thomas, a student journalist who was on campus during the shooting, said they are still unsure how they will react when classes resume.

“I think I’m a little bit unsure of how to feel, because so many of us were very close to danger that day,” Thomas said. “I really don’t know how I’m actually going to react when I’m back on the campus.”

Thomas said being away from campus during spring break has helped create some emotional distance, but acknowledged the impact of the shooting may take time to fully surface.

“It kind of has a way of affecting you, but you don’t necessarily know what that effect is going to be until it fully hits you,” Thomas said.

University officials say they have been preparing for students’ return by expanding counseling services and crisis response resources.

Dr. Joy Himmel, director of ODU’s Office of Counseling Services, said the university has been working to put a comprehensive plan in place to support students, faculty and staff.

“We have been working very hard to put together a very comprehensive crisis response plan for the university,” Himmel said. “Really looking at the return of students to the classroom and providing a safe and welcoming environment.”

Himmel said more than 150 students have already sought support in the days since the shooting. Additional resources — including mental health advocates, care stations and therapy dogs — are expected to be visible across campus next week.

She emphasized that the emotional effects of the tragedy may continue long after the initial shock.

“Even though this horrific act occurred in about ninety seconds, the aftermath is going to be prolonged,” Himmel said.

Mental health professionals say returning to campus after a traumatic event can be challenging, but may also play an important role in recovery.

Dr. Sarah Williams, a licensed clinical mental health therapist, said students may find themselves confronting difficult emotions as they return to the place where the shooting occurred.

“Students are returning to the place where the trauma happened,” Williams said. “This is an opportunity to process in real time what your body needs — to allow yourself to experience every single emotion, whether it’s anger, sadness, fear or anxiety.”

Williams added that healing often happens through connection with others.

“Healing occurs best in community,” she said. “This is a time for students, faculty and the surrounding community to support one another.”

University leaders say counseling and support services will remain in place throughout the semester as the campus works toward what officials describe as a safe and welcoming return.

Shah’s family is also asking those who wish to honor his life to consider contributing to a memorial fund created in his name.

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