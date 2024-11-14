Supply drive being organized to help victims of Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. — More help was on the way Thursday for the victims of an apartment fire that happened earlier this week in Norfolk.

Cellphone video captured a heroine moment Tuesday in which a man and woman were pulled out of their apartment window by Good Samaritans as their apartment building burned.

Thursday, that building was a pile of rubble.

Watch: At least 32 people displaced after apartment fire breaks out in Norfolk

“It’s so close to the holidays. It’s very devastating," Alfreda Thomas said.

Thomas was organizing a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Walmart on Military Highway in Norfolk for the residents who now have nothing left.

“Just seeing the fire and devastation and the people coming out of the window, just thinking to myself that it could be me. So I felt like I needed to do something for these families," Thomas said.

Watch: Smoke alarms installed by Virginia Beach firefighters help family escape fire

Thomas said she ended up at the scene of the fire on Tuesday when she decided to follow the emergency vehicles responding.

Days later, she was still in contact with the victims. She said they're staying humble, and one even offered something to her.

“He said, 'Mrs. Thomas, can I pray for you?' I was, like, ’No, we’re praying for you.’ He said, 'No, I thank you for everything you’re doing and I want to pray for you.' It’s things like that. They’re just grateful to still have their life," Thomas explained.

Watch: 1 firefighter with minor injuries, 5 people displaced after Norfolk house fire

Gary Brown was driving by the apartments Tuesday with his wife and stopped to help when he saw the fire.

“We’ve been in a fire before, last year," said Brown.

News 3 met with him Thursday across the street from the apartment complex and asked him how he was feeling after having two days to process what happened.

“I’m feeling good about the community coming to rehear and helping actually and not standing around and watching this place and these people burn," Brown said.

Watch: Fire forces 6 from home in Suffolk

He has this advice for the victims: “Try not to think about the things that you lost in that fire and think about the fact that you still have your life," Brown emphasized.

The fire has been ruled accidental, caused by cooking.

"Let’s help our families. We’re community-strong, Norfolk," Thomas said.

What will happen to the apartment building now was still unclear Thursday.

If you can't get to the supply drive but would like to help the fire victims, you can reach out to Thomas on Facebook or can donate money to the CashApp account $Araianasg.