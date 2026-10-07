Target opens new 100,000 square foot store in Norfolk's Wards Corner

NORFOLK, Va. — Shoppers got their first look inside the new Target store in Norfolk's Wards Corner on Tuesday as the retailer opened its doors for a soft opening, marking a major milestone in the area's ongoing redevelopment.

The more than 100,000-square-foot store welcomed customers eager to explore the long-awaited addition to the community. Among the first through the doors was Michelle Morgan, a Norfolk firefighter-EMT, who said the store fills a need for local residents.

Morgan praised the store's selection, customer service and access to fresh food options, saying the new Target brings amenities often found in larger cities closer to Norfolk residents.

"What I really appreciate is that now that Target is here at Wards Corner in Norfolk, our citizens have the chance to come in and get fresh vegetables," Morgan said. "They get a chance to experience hospitality, professionalism and a store that caters to their needs."

After touring the store, Morgan said its size and accessibility stood out immediately. She pointed to the wide aisles, bright lighting and spacious layout as features that will make shopping easier for customers, including older adults and those using mobility devices.

The opening comes after years of anticipation and discussion about the impact the store could have on the surrounding area. While many residents welcomed the project, some previously raised concerns about increased traffic in a corridor already known for congestion.

Local residents hope ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation improvements along Interstate 64 near Wards Corner will help alleviate traffic issues as more shoppers visit the area.

For Store Director Maria Bishop, the opening carries personal significance. Bishop, a Norfolk resident herself, said she has been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to open the store alongside members of the community.

"It is so exciting," Bishop said. "I'm a resident of Norfolk, so like the rest of the community, I've been waiting. Now that we're here, I'm thrilled to be able to open the doors."

Target's official grand opening is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11. The store's opening represents the latest step in the continued redevelopment of Wards Corner, a project local leaders hope will bring new investment and shopping opportunities to the area.

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