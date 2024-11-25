Travelers at ORF not worried as workers at Charlotte airport go on strike

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, there didn’t appear to be any issues at the American Airlines counter at Norfolk International Airport.

“This is the first time we’ve done it at Thanksgiving," Berta Harris said, referring to flying during the week of Thanksgiving.

Harris was flying from Norfolk to Florida with a layover in Charlotte.

“We’ve already heard there’s a delay there. I don’t know how long. Hopefully not too long," said Harris."

She came prepared, though.

"We bring a book," she said when asked what she does to prepare for any issues at the airport.

Mid-afternoon Monday, there had been four flights between Norfolk and Charlotte, two arrivals and two departures, delayed. The longest was a 1:41 p.m. departure that was delayed to 2:22 p.m. Whether any of the delays were due to the strike was unclear.

The strike includes workers employed by American Airlines contractors. Those workers clean the airplane cabins, empty trash, and help people in wheelchairs get on and off.

They say they’re striking because of unfair labor practices.

“There’s no benefits. But as far as our pay goes, some of us get paid $15 (an hour), some of us get paid $16 (an hour) and that’s not enough to live off of," cabin cleaner Priscilla Hoyle said.

At Norfolk International, Richard Whyte and his girlfriend weren’t aware of the strike but said they hadn’t noticed any issues because of it.

“No complaints at all," Whyte said as he and his girlfriend were preparing to check in for their flight late Monday morning.

They were flying back to New York Monday to try to beat the Thanksgiving holiday rush.

"Oh, it’s possible. Not for us, but people who are traveling during Thanksgiving then yeah, it could be an issue," Whyte said when asked if he worries delays at other airports could impact his flight.

A bigger issue in Norfolk may actually be parking.

As of Monday, the airport was still working on the new park and wait lot. Whether or not it would be open for Thanksgiving was unclear.

“We will have people out on the roadways. It’s not a place to stop and park if you’re alongside the building. You can use our cellphone lot, you can park in the garage for free, or any of the lots, for 30 minutes if you need to wait," Airport Spokesperson Chris Jones said.

One thing’s for sure, though. A strike won’t help what will likely be one of the busiest and potentially chaotic travel periods of the year.

The last American Airlines flight Monday from Norfolk to Charlotte was on time late Monday afternoon, scheduled to leave at 8 p.m.

You can check the status of flights on the airport’s website.