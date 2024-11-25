Watch Now
News 3's 2024 Holiday Helpers campaign collecting donations for families in need

NORFOLK — If you're looking for a way to give back this holiday season, look no further than News 3's Holiday Helpers campaign.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 13 we're asking the community to come together for families in need by providing toys or monetary donations.

Donations — collected securely by our partners at Southern Bank at the link below — will go to families living in local shelters to help them have a happy holiday, too.

And drop off toy donations at the following locations:

  • All Southern Bank locations
  • The Shops at Hilltop: Taste, Pig Tails & Crew Cuts, Shore Gallery
  • All Cinema Cafe locations
  • One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Thanks to our other partners Green Clean Express Auto Wash and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning!

