Virginia Beach man charged with 2nd-degree murder following homicide investigation

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Ocean View that occurred last August.

Zion K. Holmes, 20, of Virginia Beach, was taken into custody on Friday and faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and robbery.

On Aug. 14, 2024, around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a man shot at Community Beach Park, located at 700 E. Ocean View Ave. Andrew F. Saafi, 20, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.

Holmes is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

