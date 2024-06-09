Virginia Zoo to host pride night on June 15th

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk said it will host a pride night event on Saturday, June 15.

The zoo said it will be adding hearts and rainbows to its usual stripes and spots for its 3rd annual family-friendly pride night.

More stories: Meet some of the performers of Norfolk Harborfest

Norfolk Harborfest

The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. and a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the LGBT Life Center, the zoo said.

The event is open to guests of all ages and will include family-friendly entertainment, drag queen storytime, tunes from a live DJ, themed train rides, and more.

Tickets can be purchased online at the zoo's website.